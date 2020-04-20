One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in McLean County; new total, 86

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — One more McLean County resident, a person in their 70s, has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 86 the number of people from McLean County who have confirmed cases of the coronavirus strain.

McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Monday.

Of the 86, 73 have recovered, nine are at home in isolation, and one is hospitalized in isolation. Three McLean County residents have died since COVID-19 spread to the county in mid-March.

According to the health department, 61.6 percent of the people who have tested positive are women and 38.4 percent are men.

By age range, two are age 9 and younger, four are between 10 and 19, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.

By race, 46 are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."