One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in McLean County; new total, 86

BLOOMINGTON — One more McLean County resident, a person in their 70s, has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 86 the number of people from McLean County who have confirmed cases of the coronavirus strain.
McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Monday.
Of the 86, 73 have recovered, nine are at home in isolation, and one is hospitalized in isolation. Three McLean County residents have died since COVID-19 spread to the county in mid-March.
According to the health department, 61.6 percent of the people who have tested positive are women and 38.4 percent are men.
By age range, two are age 9 and younger, four are between 10 and 19, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.
By race, 46 are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."
The health department's ZIP code data had not been updated as of midday Monday to reflect the new case. But, as of Sunday night, by ZIP code, 34 of county residents who had tested positive were from 61701 (Bloomington), 18 are from 61761 (Normal), 15 from 61704 (south and east Bloomington), seven from 61705 (rural Bloomington), four from 61726 (Chenoa), three from 61745 (Heyworth), two from 61748 (Hudson), and one each from 61753 (Lexington) and 61737 (Ellsworth).
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
As of Sunday night, 2,245 people had been tested at the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds since testing began there on March 28, Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph on Monday.
People with mild COVID symptoms are asked to self-isolate at home and call their health care provider if their symptoms don't improve.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
