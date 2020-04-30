One new case of COVID-19 reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials reported one new case of the novel coronavirus Thursday, but say four more people have recovered.
Officials have reported 95 cases of COVID-19 since mid-March, and as of Thursday 84 people have recovered from the virus. One person remains hospitalized and seven people are at home in isolation.
Three people died because of the virus in March.
In LaSalle County, three people tested positive for the virus, bringing the county's case total to 53. Two of the patients are women, one in her 50s and one in her 30s. The third patient is a man in his 70s. All three patients are at home in isolation.
DeWitt County health officials reported a 22-year-old healthcare worker in Decatur tested positive Tuesday for the virus. The patient is also employed with Liberty Village of Clinton nursing home, said Dave Remmert, administrator at Piatt-DeWitt Bi-County Health Department.
Residents of the nursing home have been self-isolating in their rooms since the beginning of the stay-at-home order, Remmert said.
Liberty Village of Clinton is working with local, state and federal officials to ensure the staff is taking all of the appropriate steps needed, said Monica Bessinger, administrator with Liberty Village of Clinton.
Bessinger would not say if any residents of the nursing home had tested positive for the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday 2,563 new cases of COVID-19 and 141 additional deaths, bringing the state to 52,918 cases and 2,355 deaths across 97 counties.
Facilities across Illinois continue testing at various locations, and health officials reported 13,200 tests conducted over the past 24 hours. Laboratories have processed a total of 269,867 specimens.
Testing at the Bloomington drive-through site expanded Wednesday to include anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms; people who have a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive; or those with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
A doctor's order is not required.
Testing is also available for people without symptoms who work in a healthcare facility, work in correctional facilities like a jail or prison, are first responders (paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police or firefighters), or support critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation.
Since testing expanded, the facility tested 139 people on Wednesday.
The testing facility is located at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, in Bloomington and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 30. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
