One new case of COVID-19 reported in McLean County

Residents of the nursing home have been self-isolating in their rooms since the beginning of the stay-at-home order, Remmert said.

Liberty Village of Clinton is working with local, state and federal officials to ensure the staff is taking all of the appropriate steps needed, said Monica Bessinger, administrator with Liberty Village of Clinton.

Bessinger would not say if any residents of the nursing home had tested positive for the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday 2,563 new cases of COVID-19 and 141 additional deaths, bringing the state to 52,918 cases and 2,355 deaths across 97 counties.

Facilities across Illinois continue testing at various locations, and health officials reported 13,200 tests conducted over the past 24 hours. Laboratories have processed a total of 269,867 specimens.