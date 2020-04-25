One new coronavirus case reported in McLean County; new total, 88

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the McLean County Health Department on Saturday, bringing the total to 88 confirmed cases in the county since mid-March.

The health department also reported that 76 of those patients have recovered. One remains hospitalized, eight are in home isolation and three people have died.

COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responders.

There were 112 people tested at the drive-thru site on Friday. Those being tested do not have to live in McLean County. A free self-swab test is used under the direction of medical personnel.

So far, more than 1,950 people have been tested in McLean County.