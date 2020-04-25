One new coronavirus case reported in McLean County; new total, 88

BLOOMINGTON — One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the McLean County Health Department on Saturday, bringing the total to 88 confirmed cases in the county since mid-March.
The health department also reported that 76 of those patients have recovered. One remains hospitalized, eight are in home isolation and three people have died.
COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responders.
There were 112 people tested at the drive-thru site on Friday. Those being tested do not have to live in McLean County. A free self-swab test is used under the direction of medical personnel.
So far, more than 1,950 people have been tested in McLean County.
Peoria County now has 60 confirmed cases with 32 recovered, 14 in home isolation, 12 remain hospitalized and two have died. In Tazewell County, there have been 36 reported cases and 11 in Woodford County.
This story will be updated.
