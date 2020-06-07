One new COVID-19 case reported Sunday in McLean County; new total, 226

BLOOMINGTON — A woman in her 20s is the latest to test positive for the coronavirus in McLean County, officials announced on Sunday.
It was the only case confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 226. As of Sunday, McLean County officials report that 193 people have recovered, 17 are in home isolation, three remain hospitalized and 13 deaths have been reported.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 867 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 43 additional deaths. So far, 5,904 people have died with the coronavirus. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 31 to June 6 is 5 percent.
Officials reported that 78 people were tested at the McLean County COVID-19 testing center on Saturday. Typically, officials report, the weekends show the lowest number of tests done.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends that anyone who has attended rallies or marches, or gone to an event with a large gathering, be tested three to five days after or sooner if symptoms appear.
There is no charge to the individual to be tested, and people with insurance are asked for that information. Please, also bring an ID if you have one.
The next day for the shuttle bus, which loads from the Bloomington Walmart on Market Street, is Tuesday. Walk-ins are allowed at the testing center.
This story will be updated.
