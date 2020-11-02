 Skip to main content
Online vigil for peace, unity planned for day after election in Bloomington-Normal
Wesley United Methodist Churh in Bloomington and the McLean County Interfaith Alliance are sponsoring an online prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday

 Lenore Sobota

BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Sara Isbell, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington said on the eve of Election Day, “We all need a word of hope.”

That’s why an interfaith virtual vigil for peace and unity is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone who wants to take part in the vigil will be able to access a link through www.wesley-umc.com/2020/prayer-vigil/.

The online vigil will include 17 speakers from a wide spectrum of faith communities: Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Baha’i and Buddhist, said Isbell. Each will speak 4 minutes or less, reading from scripture, saying a prayer or leading a song.

“This is non-partisan and non-sectarian,” she said. “We’re putting all the pieces together in advance of the election.”

Isbell said, “We would like to be a place of peace and unity … regardless of who winds up in the White House or other seats of power.”

The vigil is co-sponsored by the McLean County Interfaith Alliance. The alliance also co-sponsored a virtual vigil in June with Not in Our Town focused on racial justice.

Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington, one of the founders of the alliance and a scheduled speaker, said, “One of the main goals is to create a framework of how different faith communities can come together and identify common beliefs or ideals, such as respect, love and honor for one another.”

Dubowe added, “No matter what we believe, we all want respect and love and that is possible when we open our hearts and embrace what we have in common and more so what we have that may be different.”

Although the elements were recorded and being edited before Election Day, Isbell said they hope to make the vigil interactive through a chat function, but details had not been worked out as of Monday afternoon.

“Under normal circumstances, we would gather together in person to pray and sing songs, but with COVID, we can’t do that,” said Isbell.

Dubowe said, “There will always be shortcoming of not being able to physically come together. However, we are together in spirit and this will not stop us from being active faith leaders within our community.”

Isbell said people have been stressed by the election campaign and other recent events and the vigil is a response to that.

Asked whether newly elected or re-elected officials might tune in to the vigil, Dubowe said, “I certainly hope so.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

