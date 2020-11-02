Online vigil for peace, unity planned for day after election in Bloomington-Normal

Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington, one of the founders of the alliance and a scheduled speaker, said, “One of the main goals is to create a framework of how different faith communities can come together and identify common beliefs or ideals, such as respect, love and honor for one another.”

Dubowe added, “No matter what we believe, we all want respect and love and that is possible when we open our hearts and embrace what we have in common and more so what we have that may be different.”

Although the elements were recorded and being edited before Election Day, Isbell said they hope to make the vigil interactive through a chat function, but details had not been worked out as of Monday afternoon.

“Under normal circumstances, we would gather together in person to pray and sing songs, but with COVID, we can’t do that,” said Isbell.

Dubowe said, “There will always be shortcoming of not being able to physically come together. However, we are together in spirit and this will not stop us from being active faith leaders within our community.”