Only one new COVID case in McLean County; still too early for county to completely reopen, health department administrator says

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continues to abate in McLean County as the county health department on Tuesday announced one new case of the virus after no new cases were announced Sunday and Monday.

But health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned against businesses entirely "reopening" and urged everyone to remain vigilant, washing their hands, wearing their masks and staying six feet away from other people.

"We're not out of the woods yet," McKnight said. "The virus is still here."

McKnight said that one more person had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, bringing to 242 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases since March 19.

Of the 242, 216 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department reported. Tuesday was the ninth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.