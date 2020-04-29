Organizers cancel Memorial Day parade in Bloomington
Organizers cancel Memorial Day parade in Bloomington

052819-blm-loc-15parade

Nor_mal the clown entertained those who watched the Bloomington Memorial Day parade on South Lee Street Monday, May 27, 2019.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Organizers have canceled the Memorial Day parade in Bloomington because of the state stay-at-home order.

It is one of many traditional events that have been canceled or postponed since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic led to social distancing, restrictions on restaurant and bar service, and limitations for "non-essential" businesses.

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to the summer season, complete with picnics, swimming and parades, but its origins are tied to Decoration Day, which honored war dead.

