Organizers cancel Memorial Day parade in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Organizers have canceled the Memorial Day parade in Bloomington because of the state stay-at-home order.
It is one of many traditional events that have been canceled or postponed since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic led to social distancing, restrictions on restaurant and bar service, and limitations for "non-essential" businesses.
Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to the summer season, complete with picnics, swimming and parades, but its origins are tied to Decoration Day, which honored war dead.
A Time To Remember
War and Remembrance
Remembering
Troop Salute
Gary Sinise performs at 2005 National Memorial Day Concert
Holiday's history starts in Waterloo
Memorial Day
Parading around in a clown suit at yesterday's Memorial Day parade
American Made
Honoring the fallen
Rep. Gordon Ropp and Mayor Jesse Smart take part in ceremony
America Legion leader Jordan to head parade
It's time to say Thank You
Memorial Day celebrations set!
Fighting Family
U.S. Army veteran Melvin "Pete" Long
People gather for hot Memorial Day
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.