OSF HealthCare garden in Pontiac donates 200 pounds of food

PONTIAC — The Growing Well Garden on the campus of OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac has donated more than 200 pounds of produce during the past several months to food pantries in Pontiac.
Tomatoes, peppers, green beans, onions, potatoes, squash, kale and lettuce are harvested each week and donated to The Salvation Army food pantry, St. Mary's Food Pantry and the Livingston County Food Pantry, said Matt Janus, Saint James exercise physiologist and wellness coordinator.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
