OSF Medical Group offers flu shots

BLOOMINGTON — While there is no vaccination yet for COVID-19, the flu shot remains the best defense against seasonal flu, said Dr. Richard Ginnetti, OSF Medical Group primary care medical director.

"Because COVID-19 and influenza can infect individuals at the same time, we encourage everyone to get a flu vaccine," Ginnetti said. "We need everyone's help to protect our communities during the upcoming flu season."

Flu vaccinations for adults and children are available at OSF Medical Group primary care offices on a walk-in basis. Walk-in flu shots also are available daily at OSF Urgo and PromptCare locations in Bloomington-Normal, and a drive-up flu shot clinic will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at 1765 Bradford Lane, Normal.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

