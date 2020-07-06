Out-of-state travel blamed for COVID surges in McLean, Tazewell counties

In Tazewell County, a total of 148 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March, said Tazewell County Health Department Communications Manager Sara Sparkman.

Of those, 107 have recovered, 30 are isolated at home, three are hospitalized and eight have died.

In Tazewell County, the recent increase is mainly because of travel and community spread, Sparkman said.

"With less restrictions, there will be more exposure, which in turn means more cases," Sparkman said.

McKnight said it is not known whether one type of travel is safer than others.

"However, airports, bus stations, train stations and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces," McKnight said. "These are also places where it can be hard to social distance (keep six feet apart from other people)."