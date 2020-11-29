Pages from our Past: War’s end makes Christmas ’45 extra special

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tire rationing was set to end with the arrival of the New Year. Even so, the pent-up demand far exceeded supply, which meant local tire dealers would become the default gatekeepers when it came to who would, and who would not, receive new tires. “A lot of people are going to lose their heads and we tire dealers are going to have to sneak down alleys in order to get safely home,” said one local “tire man.”

The slow return to normalcy in late 1945 included an uptick in holiday shopping in downtown Bloomington. In fact, department store sales in the city were up 20 percent over the previous year.

There were two big local retailers on the north side of the square, W.H. Roland’s and C.W. Klemm’s. Roland’s was the fancier of the two, catering as it did to the city’s wealthier and more fashion-conscious set. The store promised handbags by “top-name” designers, including those by David’s Fifth Avenue running as high as $28.50. There were also genuine alligator bags from $24.50 to $65. To put these prices in perspective, $65 in 1945 would be the equivalent of more than $880 in inflation-adjusted dollars today.