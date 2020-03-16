Pantagraph closes public access to Bloomington office

The Pantagraph is closing public access to its Bloomington office through March 31 as a precaution to keep our employees and customers safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The customer service counter also will be closed. Billing and delivery questions are being handled through (855) 264-2511 and pantagraph.com.

Our journalists will continue reporting this crucial community story and its impact on residents. In addition, our carriers will continue to bring you each day’s paper. We are doing everything we can to keep them and our distribution facilities as safe as possible.

Complete coverage about coronavirus continues at pantagraph.com. Visit pantagraph.com/newsletters to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter sent daily at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0