Pantagraph closes public access to Bloomington office
0 comments

Pantagraph closes public access to Bloomington office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
111717-blm-loc-3pantagraph

The Pantagraph is closing public access to its Bloomington office through March 31 as a precaution to keep our employees and customers safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The customer service counter also will be closed. Billing and delivery questions are being handled through (855) 264-2511 and pantagraph.com.

Our journalists will continue reporting this crucial community story and its impact on residents. In addition, our carriers will continue to bring you each day’s paper. We are doing everything we can to keep them and our distribution facilities as safe as possible.

Complete coverage about coronavirus continues at pantagraph.com. Visit pantagraph.com/newsletters to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter sent daily at 4 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News