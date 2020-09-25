 Skip to main content
Pantagraph launches new podcast
Pantagraph launches new podcast

Central Illinois reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry are launching a new podcast, “Long Story Short.” 

Each week, Trofimuk and Henry will give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier.  

"Long Story Short" will be available on Apple podcasts and through all three news organizations. 

Episodes will be posted at 10 a.m. every Saturday. The first episode will air on Saturday. 

Have a story idea or other suggestion? Tell us about it. Email chris.coates@lee.net

 

