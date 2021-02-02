Pantagraph readers: Tell us your 'one good thing' from the past year

The tragedy, stress, trauma and tension of the past year have been well documented by this news organization.

But there have been bright spots, too: unsung heroes, new innovations, people going out of their way to help one another, communities finding ways to come together even as they kept their distance.

Now, we want your help to tell more of those stories.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Without mentioning politics, tell us one good thing that has happened since March 2020. This could be something good that you personally experienced — a new hobby, more time with family — or to someone you know.

Your answer may be featured as part of an upcoming special project.

To share your story, email pnewsroom@pantagraph.com or write to The Pantagraph newsroom, 205 N. Main St, Bloomington, 61701.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0