Parts of Central Illinois still without power

BLOOMINGTON — Some Central Illinois residents are still without power, the morning following a New Year’s Day ice storm swept through the state.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, there were still 793 Corn Belt customers and 2,355 Ameren Illinois customers waiting on crews to restore electricity.

Ameren Illinois reported a total of 7,072 customers without power throughout the state. Power outages were reported in DeWitt County (six customers), Livingston (397), Logan (86), Macon (two), Tazewell (2,521), and Woodford (256).

Corn Belt Energy reported a total of 1,374 outages across the state, including 221 residents in Woodford County, 295 in Tazewell County and 43 in DeWitt County.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported that most roads in Central Illinois were “clear” although local law enforcement agencies reported “some slick spots” Saturday morning.