Parts of Central Illinois still without power
Parts of Central Illinois still without power

010221-blm-loc-3icynewyear

Ice began covering branches of trees on Brock Dr. and Truckers Ln. in Bloomington after an ice storm moved through the area, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Trees and powerlines were beginning to accumulate large amounts of ice.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Some Central Illinois residents are still without power, the morning following a New Year’s Day ice storm swept through the state.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, there were still 793 Corn Belt customers and 2,355 Ameren Illinois customers waiting on crews to restore electricity.

Ameren Illinois reported a total of 7,072 customers without power throughout the state. Power outages were reported in DeWitt County (six customers), Livingston (397), Logan (86), Macon (two), Tazewell (2,521), and Woodford (256).

Corn Belt Energy reported a total of 1,374 outages across the state, including 221 residents in Woodford County, 295 in Tazewell County and 43 in DeWitt County.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported that most roads in Central Illinois were “clear” although local law enforcement agencies reported “some slick spots” Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported warmer temperatures expected for Saturday with a high near 34 degrees. Snow is likely Saturday evening, with up to two inches expected. Sunday’s high is expected to be 33 degrees and then a slight warming trend is expected for next week, although afternoon highs will likely not reach 40 degrees.

This story will be updated.

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

