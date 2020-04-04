Paxton pharmacy makes hand sanitizer at local lab, helping first responders, others

The department uses the sanitizer for every employee in every way, he said, including in patrol cars and at the jail. Keeping correctional officers safe and disease-free is important, he said.

“It is very necessary to have a local business willing to keep our supply levels up during these very trying times,” he added. “Doug’s Compounding Pharmacy is doing their part to protect our staff and the people we serve. We cannot thank them enough for the generous action in mitigating a great risk.”

The pharmacy is making 2-ounce and 4-ounce bottles. Some are available for sale at the pharmacy at 137 N. Market St., Paxton. Sanitizer also has been provided to local trucking companies, those in the farming industry and local hospice groups.

“We are taking the alcohol, the glycerine and all of the products, mixing them together in our lab, and then labeling in accordance with the FDA’s guidelines, (then) have our pharmacists check everything and distribute them,” Vogel said.

The phones have been “ringing off the hook,” she said. Distribution is done curbside.

“There is a huge shortage right now and it is very rare for the FDA to give us the OK to compound something without a prescription and so when they did that, we knew that there was definitely a huge shortage and people were in dire need,” she said. “It’s taken off way more than I expected it to.”

