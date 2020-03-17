Peasley wins GOP coroner nomination in Logan County; Elias wins circuit clerk nod

LINCOLN – There will be a couple of new faces around the Logan County courthouse next winter.

Don Peasley beat Chris Sprague, 636-321, for the Republican nomination for coroner to replace Bob Thomas, who is retiring. All contested races on Tuesday's ballot were Republican.

Peasley has been a licensed funeral director for more than 25 years. Originally from Atlanta, he now resides in Lincoln.

"I promise to continue serving grieving families with care, dignity, and respect," he said.

There will also be a new circuit clerk to replace Mary Kelley, who is retiring. Kelly Elias, a legal assistant for three year before landing a job in the circuit clerk’s office, beat Bethany Rademaker by a count of 572 to 386.

Jonathan Wright won the nomination for position of circuit judge, to fill the vacancy of Thomas Harris, He beat William Workman 539 to 426.

There were no Democrats on the ballot in any of those races.

