People in their 20s, 30s comprise bulk of COVID cases in McLean County
alert top story

People in their 20s, 30s comprise bulk of COVID cases in McLean County

Chris Mueller

BLOOMINGTON — Data collected by the McLean County Health Department shows COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past month have been largely among people in their 20s. 

In recent weeks, MCHD, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, have "cleaned" up COVID-19 case data after multiple instances of false positive tests created an inaccurate picture of how many cases were actually confirmed in the county. 

On Friday, MCHD released the age breakdown of all cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, showing that teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s comprised the largest number of cases in the county: 

  • Younger than 1 year – 67 cases

  • Ages 1-17 – 1,658 cases

  • 18-19 – 1,154

  • 20s – 4,031

  • 30s – 1,827

  • 40s – 1,704

  • 50s – 1,644

  • 60s – 1,199

  • 70s – 645

  • 80s – 352

  • 90s – 184

  • 100s – 9

To date, the cumulative total of confirmed cases in the county since last year is 14,474, including 30 cases announced Friday. 

The test positivity rate continued a steady hold at 2.3% as of Thursday, MCHD reported, with more than 242,200 tests having been done so far. 

Also holding steady on Friday was the number of McLean County residents reported as hospitalized due to the virus, which MCHD said is still 21. Hospital bed availability remains tight, with 85% of all intensive care unit and 94% of all beds reported as in use. 

No additional deaths were reported. 

