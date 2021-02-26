People in their 20s, 30s comprise bulk of COVID cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Data collected by the McLean County Health Department shows COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past month have been largely among people in their 20s.

In recent weeks, MCHD, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, have "cleaned" up COVID-19 case data after multiple instances of false positive tests created an inaccurate picture of how many cases were actually confirmed in the county.

On Friday, MCHD released the age breakdown of all cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, showing that teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s comprised the largest number of cases in the county: