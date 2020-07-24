Peoria County one of 4 in Illinois on COVID 'warning level' by state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After announcing more than 1,500 new known coronavirus cases and 19 confirmed deaths, state health officials said Friday four counties are at a “warning level” for COVID-19 because of outbreaks of the virus.

A total of 1,532 new known COVID-19 cases were disclosed Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, with all new confirmed deaths from Cook, DuPage or Winnebago counties. The new numbers came a day after officials announced the highest daily total of new cases since Memorial Day, 1,624 new infections. Officials also reported 44,330 new tests in the preceding 24 hours. The seven-day statewide positivity rate was 3.4%.

In Cook County, a woman in her 60s, three women in their 70s, a man in his 70s, four women in their 80s and four women in their 90s died. The DuPage County deaths were three women in their 90s and one woman more than 100 years old. One woman in her 60s and another woman in her 90s died in Winnebago County.

The state reported 1,471 people in Illinois hospitalized as of Thursday night with COVID-19. Hospitals saw 325 of these patients in intensive care units, with 58% of ICU beds in use, and 115 patients on ventilators, with 20% of ventilators in use. Patients with reported cases range from under 1-year-old to more than 100 years old.