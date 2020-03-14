Peoria hospital discouraging visitors

PEORIA — OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria is discouraging visitors to its hospital, effective immediately.
In a statement issued Saturday, the hospital said:
• All visitors are discouraged from visiting these hospitals at this time.
• No more than one visitor per patient will be allowed in the facility.
• Exceptions may be made in certain situations that could include end-of-life care and childbirth.
• Visitors allowed in the medical center must be healthy. We strongly recommend you do not visit if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever, with cough, sore throat or other symptoms such as a runny nose, shortness of breath, chills and vomiting. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.
• Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to best protect our patients and the community.