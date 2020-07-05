PETTY: Help me get to know Bloomington-Normal

Getting to know a new community can be challenging.
There are so many people to meet and places to explore. Where's the best Thai food? What stores should I visit to shop for my mother's birthday present? What intersection has the longest traffic delays? Where's the best people-watching?
Learning all of that during a pandemic — when you can't shake hands and a face mask hides your smile from the new people you encounter — is an uphill climb.
I started last month as local news editor of The Pantagraph, a job I'm thrilled and honored to be doing. While I'm currently commuting from Decatur, where I've lived for the past 10 years, my husband and I are working to move to Bloomington-Normal. We've already started to explore the area.
But I'd like to ask for your help.
I've already learned that Pantagraph readers are an engaged, thoughtful and creative group. I'm hoping that you can give me some suggestions about what to see, do and eat as I get to know the Twin Cities. I'd like to turn this column into a regular feature — trying new things and reporting back about them, so that you can get to know me while I get to know my new community.
If you've got a suggestion for me, email it to allison.petty@lee.net or drop me a line at the Pantagraph offices, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Thanks for reading, and stay tuned. I look forward to getting to know you.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986.
