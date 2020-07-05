PETTY: Help me get to know Bloomington-Normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Getting to know a new community can be challenging.

There are so many people to meet and places to explore. Where's the best Thai food? What stores should I visit to shop for my mother's birthday present? What intersection has the longest traffic delays? Where's the best people-watching?

Learning all of that during a pandemic — when you can't shake hands and a face mask hides your smile from the new people you encounter — is an uphill climb.

I started last month as local news editor of The Pantagraph, a job I'm thrilled and honored to be doing. While I'm currently commuting from Decatur, where I've lived for the past 10 years, my husband and I are working to move to Bloomington-Normal. We've already started to explore the area.

But I'd like to ask for your help.