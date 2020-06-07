PFOP: Animals at Miller Park Zoo go on hunger strike after beloved zookeeper loses job

There is much truth in the notion that animals form a special bond with their human care takers (and vice versa). And for the animals at Miller Park Zoo, it is no different. One man in particular formed a particularly strong bond with the animals he cared for at the zoo. That man was Willis Stearles, longtime animal feeder, who eventually became head zookeeper at Miller Park Zoo.
Stearles was born in Bloomington on Jan. 21, 1890, to Matthew and Mary (Witherspoon) Stearles. Little is known about his early years, but he, like his father before him, joined the Eighth Illinois Volunteer Infantry, part of the Illinois National Guard, sometime before October 1916. The Eighth was a segregated all African-American military unit that was formed during the Spanish American War to serve as an occupation force in Cuba. It was also the first unit of African American soldiers to be led entirely by black officers.
When the United States entered World War I in April 1917, the Eighth was federalized by President Woodrow Wilson and became part of the 370th Infantry Regiment. Like the Eighth, the 370th had the distinction of being the only regiment in the U.S. Army that was led entirely by black officers. After completing training in Texas, they were deployed to France in April 1918. After training side-by-side with French troops for about six weeks, the 370th was sent to the frontline trenches, one of the few African American units to see combat. Stearles and the men of the 370th served valiantly and bravely on the front lines. For their distinguished service, many of the men in the regiment received medals and awards from both the French and Americans. By the end of his service, Stearles had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
Stearles and the rest of the men of the “Old Eighth” returned to Bloomington and mustered out of service in February 1919. It was in Bloomington that he met and married Kathryn Williams on June 8, 1921.
Sometime after his marriage to Williams, Stearles began working at Miller Park Zoo. The first mention of him working there can be found in the Bloomington-Normal City Directory of 1925, where he was listed as an animal feeder. Stearles did not know much about animals when he first began working at the zoo, but he was ready and eager to learn. Stearles read as many books as he could to learn about the animals he was charged to care for. He also learned about animals through his experience working at the zoo. Over the course of his 33-year career, he developed knowledge of handling the animals and formed a strong bond with them. Stearles cared for a variety of animals during his career at the zoo, including reindeer, lions, a jaguar and a puma, black bears, several alligators, rabbits, opossums, raccoons, several parrots, and a variety of primates including rhesus, capuchin, and spider monkeys.
Oscar Waddell (who was a mentee of Stearles) recalled that other zoos would call Stearles and ask him for advice on caring for their animals. Waddell stated that Stearles would tell other zoos how he had handled similar situations and about remedies that worked. Stearles was a well-liked and a well-respected zookeeper. He was also easy to recognize, even by the animals, or so they say. He could usually be seen dressed in striped overalls and an engineer’s cap.
According to several members of the community who knew Stearles well, he got his job at the zoo as a “patronage” job, meaning that he was appointed by the political party in control of the local government at the time (which was most likely Republican, since Stearles was a lifelong Republican).
Sometime in the 1930s (although the exact date is not known), the administration of the city changed to Democratic. It is possible this occurred around 1934 because the Republican mayor, Ben Rhodes, was replaced by Democrat L.F. Wellmerling.
Because Stearles had a politically appointed job, he and the head zookeeper Charlie Poll, lost their jobs. Many people in the community were unhappy with this. He was well liked, and many people felt that he and Poll losing their jobs was unfair. It was also said that the animals which Stearles and Poll cared for seemed to think it was unfair as well. As the story goes, the animals became so upset that they stopped eating and the new zookeeper could not get the animals to eat.
The city council met to figure out what to do. The only choice was for them to hire Stearles and Poll back for “what good is a zoo if you do not have any animals?” When Poll and Stearles were hired back, everyone was delighted, and the animals began to eat again.
Stearles also had a knack for handling people just like handling his beloved animals. In 1953, when a group of children with visual disabilities from Peoria came to the zoo for a visit, Stearles gave the youngsters a two-hour descriptive story tour about each animal at the zoo. When they got to the reindeer, one of the boys in the group asked Stearles if these were Santa Claus’ reindeer. Stearles was quick to state, “No, Sonny, these are his spares.”
Stearles worked at Miller Park Zoo for over 30 years. On April 1, 1952, Stearles was appointed the head zookeeper and remained in that position until shortly before his death in 1956. Upon his death, his former partner, Charlie Poll, stated that Stearles’s congenial personality made him the friend to anyone who ever walked into the zoo. Poll added that “if he had to work with anyone again for 29 years, I’d choose Willis.”
The story of Willis Stearles would have remained largely unknown if it were not for the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project (BNBHP). Beginning in the 1930s with the Works Progress Administration, the history of local African Americans has been documented through written histories and the collection of oral history interviews. In 1984 several members of the community realized that an organized effort was necessary to improve the collection of data and help bring to light the true story of African Americans in McLean County. Thus began the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project.
Five years later, the group partnered with the McLean County Historical Society (now the McLean County Museum of History) to gather valuable materials that eventually became part of the museum’s collections. The collections span the 19th and 20th centuries and contain photographs, portraits, booklets, articles, and photocopies related to clubs, organizations, and churches of the local black community.
The heart of this collection are the 75-plus oral histories that have been collected throughout the life of this project, a portion of which are available to read via the McLean County Museum of History’s website. Work continues on this project today with members of the community continuing to add materials and information to the museum’s collections that speaks to the history of African Americans in McLean County and Illinois.
