PFOP: Baby Fold donation shines spotlight on architect

One of the primary missions of the McLean County Museum of History is to acquire objects and papers that speak to the history of the area and its people.

As a not-for-profit institution, the museum depends on the generosity of folks like you to help “grow” its collections. Of the museum’s 20,000 objects and 2,000 linear feet of archives, the vast majority of these items and materials have come by way of donation.

Last year, The Baby Fold, the Normal-based agency that specializes in the care of at-risk children and youth, reached out to the museum to donate a large collection of its photographs, newsletters, promotional materials, Festival of Trees programs, and other items. Baby Fold staff recognized that they lacked the resources to properly store and care for these historically invaluable materials.

In the fall of 2019, the museum, led by archivist George Perkins, began sorting through the collection. Earlier this year the materials were formally transferred to the museum. An Illinois State University intern, Vincent Carta, then worked to create an item-by-item typed inventory of the wide-ranging collection. Once completed, this inventory, known as a finding aid, will help make the collection more accessible to students and others interested in looking at it.