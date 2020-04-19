PFOP: Bicycle popularity went 'round and 'round at turn of century

It’s spring, the perfect time to get outside and a enjoy some beautiful weather! That’s right, even in this time of sheltering in place, you should get outside and enjoy some fresh air and exercise, albeit from an appropriate distance from others.
Bicycling is a perfect option that gained enthusiastic acceptance in the late 1800s. The McLean County Museum of History has several bicycles in its object collection as well as some fantastic photographs — valuable tools that help us to tell the story of the national bicycle fad of the late 1800s and the early 1900s as it happened in McLean County.
The first bicycles were sold in Bloomington in 1869 when L. Matern, owner of a carriage manufacturing and repair shop, added them to his offerings. He sold the giant wheeled cycle, known as a penny farthing, high wheel, or ordinary. Powered directly by the rider — the pedals were attached to the center of the big wheel with a much smaller wheel behind for balance — the cycle was fast, owing to the great distance it could travel for every rotation of the pedals. But riders had frequent crashes, often headfirst over their handlebars, from the treacherous height of their seats. William B. Read of Bloomington was reported to own a 58-inch wheel. Add the height of the seat when riding and he was perched a good 5 feet from the ground!
In 1890, Will Matern opened what was likely Bloomington’s first business dedicated to bicycle sales and repairs. By that time, most cyclists were riding new safety bicycles. Chain driven, they too were fast, as well as more comfortable, a result of pneumatic tires. With lower seats, they were also less risky (thus the term “safety” bicycle) — with riders' feet closer to the ground, they were more able to avoid spills.
Additionally, safety bicycles brought women into what had been a men’s sport — safety bikes for women were built to accommodate their skirts. Moreover, the bicycle craze also delivered greater mobility to women, as well as a new determination to move away from long, cumbersome skirts and bulky undergarments. The most daring of them wore bloomers when bicycling. In the summer of 1896, a group of young ladies in the community formed their own cycling club. Members included Marie Roush, Florence Morton, Grace Lucas, and Julia Sudduth, who were elected officers of the club.
In 1891, the Bloomington Bicycle Club held a “century run” of 100 miles. Participants included Lawrence Hamilton, Mr. Smock, Charles Goelzer, Hogan Erickson, E.B. Steere, Will Matern, Charlie Lambert, John Smith, Henry Kays, and one woman — Dolly Wilson. Rural excursions were the norm, but so too were dirt roads that became dangerously uneven and muddy after a rain (keep in mind that hard roads would not be built for another 20-plus years). On Sept. 4, 1895, The Pantagraph reported a trip by five members of the Bloomington Bicycle Club to LeRoy. “The roads were very bad and it took them an hour and a half to make the trip. They all came back on the train.”
From the late 1800s into the early 1900s, bicycle racing was a tremendously popular sport for both participants and spectators. Bloomington, like many other larger communities, hosted race days that included both professional and amateur events and a variety of races from one-quarter to 8 miles in length. Many of these races were held in the new Warner addition at the end of East Grove Street. A 1901 Pantagraph report noted that many races were high stake, with prizes totaling as much as $10,000. Bloomington merchants donated generous prizes in order to draw competitors, crowds, and customers. Hotels offered race day rates and the railroad ran special trains.
Clashes between the Bloomington and Peoria clubs were always well attended. When meets were held locally, Bloomington club members rode out to Danvers to meet the Peoria team. From there, all the riders raced up and down the hilly moraines of western McLean County to Bloomington. Having raced the shorter distance, Bloomington cyclists had the advantage. But when the race was hosted by Peoria, the advantage was reversed — Peoria riders met the Bloomington riders in Pekin, then all raced to Peoria.
Though races continued well into the first decade of the 1900s, in 1899 The Pantagraph announced “Cycling No Longer a Sport.” It noted that the fad had passed and stated, “More people have wheels now but they ride them less. They are used more for a convenience and a means of locomotion than for pleasure.”
Could they have possibly been mistaken?
Editor's note: Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column produced by the McLean County Museum of History.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.