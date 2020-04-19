PFOP: Bicycle popularity went 'round and 'round at turn of century

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s spring, the perfect time to get outside and a enjoy some beautiful weather! That’s right, even in this time of sheltering in place, you should get outside and enjoy some fresh air and exercise, albeit from an appropriate distance from others.

Bicycling is a perfect option that gained enthusiastic acceptance in the late 1800s. The McLean County Museum of History has several bicycles in its object collection as well as some fantastic photographs — valuable tools that help us to tell the story of the national bicycle fad of the late 1800s and the early 1900s as it happened in McLean County.

The first bicycles were sold in Bloomington in 1869 when L. Matern, owner of a carriage manufacturing and repair shop, added them to his offerings. He sold the giant wheeled cycle, known as a penny farthing, high wheel, or ordinary. Powered directly by the rider — the pedals were attached to the center of the big wheel with a much smaller wheel behind for balance — the cycle was fast, owing to the great distance it could travel for every rotation of the pedals. But riders had frequent crashes, often headfirst over their handlebars, from the treacherous height of their seats. William B. Read of Bloomington was reported to own a 58-inch wheel. Add the height of the seat when riding and he was perched a good 5 feet from the ground!