PFOP: Honest youth saves deliveryman’s bacon

Seventh-grader James Jones Jr. discovered a purse containing a small fortune on his way to Abraham Lincoln Grade School (1208 S. Lee St.) on the morning of Sept. 21, 1944. Jones turned in the $695 cash to his principal, Ruth Ahlenius, who notified Bloomington police. That amount is equal to just over $10,000 today! The purse’s owner — a meat deliveryman and collector — claimed the cash the same day and provided James with a $25 reward, worth a little more than $360 today. A hefty sum for the 14-year-old! Jones’ good deed spurred mentions in The Pantagraph for three days straight and produced the photograph seen here.

Jones grew up in Decatur, the eldest of five children. After a spate of underemployment, his father (also named James) secured work as a laborer for a New Deal sewer project in 1940. His mother, Juanita, cared for the home.

The Macon County Courts removed the Jones children during the summer of 1941. While the exact reason is unclear, it was most likely due to their mother’s tuberculosis diagnosis around that time. The children arrived at the McLean County Home for Colored Children (later renamed Booker T. Washington Home) on Aug. 1, 1941. Tragically, Juanita passed away two months later.

