PFOP: 1918 influenza pandemic brought Twin Cities to standstill

It’s believed that the first Bloomington resident felled by the Spanish flu was 27-year-old factory worker Fred Meyers, who died on Sept. 29. That same day, James Carroll, a 26-year-old soldier from the eastern McLean County community of Arrowsmith, died while stationed at Camp Grant in Rockford. As with many influenza victims, Carroll appeared to be on the mend before quite rapidly and unexpectedly dying of complications from pneumonia.

This was a flu "unlike any other" because it targeted those in their 20s and 30s, generally the healthiest segment of the population.

By early October, the pages of The Pantagraph and its competitor, the long-gone Daily Bulletin, were crowded with obituaries, with many residents dying while stationed at World War I training camps. On Oct. 2, The Bulletin reported the death of Bloomington resident Ransom Johnson at Camp Devens in Massachusetts, and Harry Pietsch, also of Bloomington, at Camp Grant. The situation at the latter was such that on Oct. 7, Col. Charles B. Hagadorn, the acting commander, took his own life, as he was apparently unable to cope with the more than 500 influenza deaths, campwide, on his watch.

By Oct. 11, Bloomington schools — both public and private — were ordered closed, as well as theaters and churches. Normal quickly followed suit, while Judge James Riley suspended county court business.