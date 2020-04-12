PFOP: Local candy company maker of sweet Easter treats

The women who worked at Beich were a force to be reckoned with. From 1937 to 1938, in order to get better pay and hourly wages (instead of being paid by how many boxes of candy they packed each day), the women organized the Bakery, Confectionery & Tobacco Workers Local 3423 union and staged several strikes. While all of their demands were not met (like receiving the same rate of pay as their male counterparts), the company did begin to pay them increased hourly wages.

The Paul F. Beich Candy Co. produced a whole host of delectable treats, including giant chocolate Easter eggs. By examining advertisements of the time, seekers of Easter treats such as these could purchase three-fourths of a pound or full one-pound chocolate Easter eggs at various local shops.