PFOP: Local candy company maker of sweet Easter treats

When we think of Easter, most people recall Easter egg hunts, bonnets, or even large family meals. But who can forget the Easter baskets filled with delicious treats such as chocolate bunnies, jellybeans, and marshmallow eggs? Children in Bloomington-Normal were lucky enough to find treats from nationally known local candy company, the Paul F. Beich Candy Co., tucked into their Easter baskets.
Paul F. Beich, the man, was born in 1864 in the town of Wehlau in East Prussia. At the age of 18, he decided to immigrate to the United States and reached Bloomington not long after landing in New York. He soon became engaged in the confection trade and, by the early 1890s, organized his own firm in St. Louis called Beich Buffe Candy Co. By 1893 he was back in Bloomington and bought out J.W. Gray, whose candy company was located at the 200 block of East Front Street.
The Paul F. Beich Candy Co. succeeded beyond Beich’s expectations, expanding until the firm occupied a three-story building on the 100 block of East Front Street. In 1899, Beich and Oscar Buffee (his partner from St. Louis) expanded the firm by purchasing the Lancaster Caramel Co. from Milton S. Hershey. In 1908, needing more space for his growing operations, Beich moved the factory to a 170,000-square-foot building on West Grove Street. The Paul F. Beich Candy Co. was considered one of Bloomington’s leading industries, employing more than 200 people at the time. By 1929, the factory employed 400 people, mostly women.
The women who worked at Beich were a force to be reckoned with. From 1937 to 1938, in order to get better pay and hourly wages (instead of being paid by how many boxes of candy they packed each day), the women organized the Bakery, Confectionery & Tobacco Workers Local 3423 union and staged several strikes. While all of their demands were not met (like receiving the same rate of pay as their male counterparts), the company did begin to pay them increased hourly wages.
The Paul F. Beich Candy Co. produced a whole host of delectable treats, including giant chocolate Easter eggs. By examining advertisements of the time, seekers of Easter treats such as these could purchase three-fourths of a pound or full one-pound chocolate Easter eggs at various local shops.
One of the most popular candies Beich’s produced was the Whiz Bar (‘the Best Nickel Candy there iz-z!’). The Whiz Bar was a delightful marshmallow, peanut concoction covered with chocolate and was the company’s best seller. In the accompanying photograph, women pack Whiz Bars into boxes for shipment throughout the country. The photograph was taken around 1936 and was published in The Pantagraph on April 8 that year (four days before Easter Sunday). The photograph accompanied a story announcing that an additional 100 employees were being hired that year (bringing the total to 750). This was good news for the local economy as the nation was still in the depths of the Great Depression.
The McLean County Museum of History collects and preserves countless photos just like the two seen here. Interior photographs like these can be rare finds in our collection and provide invaluable information to the museum about local businesses like Beich’s.
Paul F. Beich passed away on Sept. 9, 1937. His descendants continued to operate the factory until 1984, when it was sold to the global food giant Nestle (by that time the factory had relocated to 2501 Beich Road). Most recently, the firm was sold to Italian candy company Ferrero in 2018. The West Grove Street building stood empty for many years until it was lost to arson in May 2005.
To this day, many local residents fondly remember Beich candy. And for those of us who never got to indulge in it, we can learn more about the Paul F. Beich Candy Co. by visiting the museum and exploring the Challenges Choices and Change: Working for a Living exhibit, or studying the collections of the library and archives.
Editor's note: Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column produced by the McLean County Museum of History.
