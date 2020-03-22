PFOP: McLean County Women’s First Vote

While the Illinois primary election has passed, it couldn’t be a better time to look back and reflect on elections of the past. Take for example the first time women were allowed to vote in McLean County. That was in 1892. But getting that vote took over twenty years of sustained effort by area women.
In March of 1870, women’s suffrage advocate Susan B. Anthony arrived in Bloomington for a much-publicized debate with Illinois State Normal University Professor Edwin Hewett. Held at Bloomington’s Schroeder’s Opera House, Anthony and Hewett addressed the question, “Is it best for the women of American that they should vote?” As reported by The Pantagraph, the capacity crowd got an earful.
Hewett stated that women have labors enough to perform — her brain is full, her hands are full, and her dresses are full. It is the supposition of advocates of women suffrage that voting would lift women to a higher place of responsibility, and thus increase her capabilities and powers ... Womanly power will not be developed by voting. Granted that women have been oppressed by the old laws which were made by men, yet these laws have been changed by men.
Anthony responded that there is always war when one human being attempts to rule another. And there consequently is war between men and women ... It is essential for men to have the widest field of labor and every opportunity — why apply a different rule to women? Voting is a mighty thing for men — why not for women? Voting hasn’t spoiled men and would not spoil women. Voting is not dirty work. It won’t contaminate women any more to vote with men than to live with them. If the old laws affecting women were oppressive, how come they are there — men put them there.
Soon after the debate, the McLean County Suffrage Association was formed, and area women began to actively advocate for the right to vote. They had the support of a few men who agreed that they should be allowed to vote, but mostly they faced off against both men and women who believed the “sordid” activities of politics belonged in the man’s world, and that women should focus on maintaining the home and raising children.
In 1872, the McLean County Suffrage Association hosted the annual meeting of the Illinois Woman Suffrage Association. Among the many speakers was Bloomington physician Dr. Ellen B. Ferguson, who expressed her pro-suffrage views:
“People often ask what good the ballot will do women? No matter it will do her any good or not, it is her right ... The argument that she would be contaminated is a very flimsy one. If men are degraded by the ballot, he should not be left alone in this shame.”
It took 21 years, but with determination and grit the McLean County’s Suffrage Association, together with members of the Illinois Suffrage Association, was finally able to convince the Illinois Legislature to pass a new law giving women the right to vote for school officers, with exceptions for state or county superintendents.
The following spring, 1,241 Bloomington women (including five black women) participated in the Bloomington Township vote. On April 5, 1892, the Bloomington Pantagraph reported: “None of the lady voters yesterday smoked, chewed tobacco, or drank whiskey while waiting in line. No wonder some people don’t want women to vote.”
Despite the reporter’s sarcasm, this small success motivated area suffragettes to continue their efforts to expand voting rights. They took small steps and endured many setbacks. In 1913, the Illinois Legislature was convinced to give women the right to vote for most state offices. But members of the McLean County Suffrage Association were not yet done. Area advocates sustained their efforts and on June 4, 1919, the 19th Amendment, originally written by Susan B. Anthony and first introduced to Congress in 1878, was passed by the U.S. House and Senate and sent to the states for ratification. Illinois was the first state to ratify the amendment, which went into effect in 1920.
Learn more about women’s efforts to be heard and see firsthand the artifacts pictured here and many more in the McLean County Museum of History’s exhibit, Challenges, Choices, & Change: A Community in Conflict.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column produced by the McLean County Museum of History.