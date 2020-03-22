PFOP: McLean County Women’s First Vote

While the Illinois primary election has passed, it couldn’t be a better time to look back and reflect on elections of the past. Take for example the first time women were allowed to vote in McLean County. That was in 1892. But getting that vote took over twenty years of sustained effort by area women.

In March of 1870, women’s suffrage advocate Susan B. Anthony arrived in Bloomington for a much-publicized debate with Illinois State Normal University Professor Edwin Hewett. Held at Bloomington’s Schroeder’s Opera House, Anthony and Hewett addressed the question, “Is it best for the women of American that they should vote?” As reported by The Pantagraph, the capacity crowd got an earful.

Hewett stated that women have labors enough to perform — her brain is full, her hands are full, and her dresses are full. It is the supposition of advocates of women suffrage that voting would lift women to a higher place of responsibility, and thus increase her capabilities and powers ... Womanly power will not be developed by voting. Granted that women have been oppressed by the old laws which were made by men, yet these laws have been changed by men.