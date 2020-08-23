PFOP: Pfister story more than hybrid corn

Stored in a walk-in freezer in the archives of the McLean County Museum of History, the Pantagraph Negatives Collection numbers some 1 million photographic images spanning the early 1930s to 2000, when the newspaper converted from film to digital photography.
Thanks to a state grant and a second, federal one, the not-for-profit history museum is in the process of digitizing about 50,000 of the oldest images. And the most exciting part of this project is that once scanned and processed, the images are posted for all to see on the Illinois Digital Archives website.
These newly digitized photos offer many welcome surprises.
Lester Pfister, for instance, will always be remembered in Central Illinois for Pfister Seeds, a hybrid corn company based in the Woodford County community of El Paso. The Pantagraph Negatives Collection, though, also contains many images of his work in agricultural machinery, and as such tells another side of his story. When asked, Pfister would say that creating new machines was just his hobby, but he developed two important tools for the corn industry — a corn detasseling machine and the “Jitterbug” corn grader.
Pfister grew up on a tenant farm in Woodford County with his father and mother until the age of 8, when his father died in 1905. His mother moved her six children to El Paso, where she worked to support the large family. Lester Pfister began his work as a farmer when he was 14, as a farmhand.
When interviewed for Country Home magazine in 1938, Pfister said it was a chance meeting in Iowa that led him to an entrepreneurial career in the corn breeding business. No one in Woodford County had seen anyone use the methods Pfister used. He covered both the tassel and silks on every corn plant in his test plot — nearly 400 stalks — to prevent accidental pollination. When the bags were full of pollen, he pulled them off and shook them onto the silk of the same plant, inbreeding the plant to expose its strengths or weaknesses.
After five years of painstaking work and scientific observation, he had the four seed varieties he wished to breed together. By that time his farm was failing, and his family was wearing rags and eating corn mush at every meal. Other farmers scoffed at him and said his methods were crazy.
That was the year the stock market crashed.
In 1930 Pfister was ready to plant the seed he had chosen. More years of patient record keeping and hand pollination followed. He sent his corn to fairs in Illinois and Iowa, and the farmers and breeders were impressed.
Between 1935 and 1938 Pfister made $1 million selling his seed corn.
Everyone wanted to hear his story and buy a bushel of his corn. He spoke to groups in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, and on national radio broadcasts. After his story was published in Life magazine, he received letters from every place in the world where corn would grow, clamoring for his seed.
Once Pfister achieved financial success in seed corn, every aspect of his farming was considered noteworthy. The Pantagraph agricultural editor, Frank Bill, took dozens of photos of Pfister’s mechanical creations and frequently published Pfister’s opinions on corn farming. As Pfister shared his ideas and adaptations through newspapers, radio and public appearances, he sparked the creativity of other farmers.
Pfister began experimenting with detasseling machines in 1936. They looked like the frame of a house moving through a field of corn, with field hands reaching out to grasp the tassels. The first iteration of this machine was a large frame carried by a narrow Pfister-built tractor that fit between 12 rows of corn. The tractor was powered by the engine from a Ford Model A, and automobile tires supported the frame. Forty acres could be detasseled in one day, and the work of 20 men or women could be accomplished by just six.
Pfister believed that graded seed corn resulted in the most consistent and profitable crop yields. He developed different corn sorters and graders over the years, and in 1939 he created and sold the “Jitterbug” grader for use by individual farmers. Like a jitterbug dancer, the sorter shook the corn through a series of pierced frames to sort it into salable grades. Using the Jitterbug grader, farmers could ensure the best price for their corn in the least amount of time.
The first four-row corn picker to operate in Central Illinois was designed by Lester Pfister and built by the mechanics of Pfister Seeds in 1945. A Caterpillar tractor was combined with two two-row pickers and four elevators to move the corn into a truck trailing behind. The machine required two operators — one man to operate the pickers and elevators and another to drive the tractor. Once the picker was field tested, Pfister had three more in production in the workshop that September.
While Lester Pfister was among the first men in Central Illinois to begin adapting motors and tractors into new tools, he was followed by many more farmers who built their own workshops and created new tools and “gadgets.” In the 1940s, County Farm Bureaus organized tractor schools and welding classes that led to a period of creative machine building.
To find images of tractors, cultivators and other farm equipment made by local farmers, go to the Illinois Digital Archives website (http://www.idaillinois.org/) and search the “Pantagraph Negative Collection, 1946-1949” category, using the words “homemade” and “agricultural.” To check out Lester Pfister’s mechanical creations, simply search the name “Pfister” in all three of Pantagraph Collection categories.
