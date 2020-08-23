PFOP: Pfister story more than hybrid corn

Pfister grew up on a tenant farm in Woodford County with his father and mother until the age of 8, when his father died in 1905. His mother moved her six children to El Paso, where she worked to support the large family. Lester Pfister began his work as a farmer when he was 14, as a farmhand.

When interviewed for Country Home magazine in 1938, Pfister said it was a chance meeting in Iowa that led him to an entrepreneurial career in the corn breeding business. No one in Woodford County had seen anyone use the methods Pfister used. He covered both the tassel and silks on every corn plant in his test plot — nearly 400 stalks — to prevent accidental pollination. When the bags were full of pollen, he pulled them off and shook them onto the silk of the same plant, inbreeding the plant to expose its strengths or weaknesses.

After five years of painstaking work and scientific observation, he had the four seed varieties he wished to breed together. By that time his farm was failing, and his family was wearing rags and eating corn mush at every meal. Other farmers scoffed at him and said his methods were crazy.

That was the year the stock market crashed.