PFOP: Sister Mary Antona Ebo a 'witness' for civil rights, justice

Stories are what bring to life the objects and images the McLean County Museum of History holds in its collections. Some are happy, others sad. This story is one of the loss of a mother — and of racism, discrimination and illness— and how a young ward of McLean County rose to become a civil rights leader and recipient of the Harriet Tubman Award.
Born in Bloomington in 1924, Elizabeth Louise Ebo was the daughter of Daniel and Louise Teal Ebo. Like other Blacks in the community, the Ebos had limited work opportunities. Daniel worked as a janitor at Bloomington's Withers Public Library while Louise stayed at home to raise their children, including Elizabeth, nicknamed Betty Lou, and her older siblings Jeanette and Walter. A fourth child was due in 1929, but Louise died during the pregnancy, as did the child.
It was a challenge for Daniel to keep the family together, but it got worse with the Great Depression when Daniel lost his job. Unable to pay the bills, the Ebo family lost their home.
In 1930 Betty found herself in the care of Nettie Mounts, a local Black woman who fostered Black children. Nettie, a member of Bloomington-Normal’s Domestic Science Club, convinced the 6-year-old to join her in making a signature block for a quilt that the club was stitching in order to raise scholarship money for young Black students. The finished quilt included 40 signature blocks, including one made by Betty Lou.
That December Betty Lou, Jeanette, and Walter became wards of the county and were deposited in the McLean County Home for Colored Children (later renamed for Booker T. Washington) in west Bloomington. It was a difficult transition for Betty Lou. She’d lost her mother and was now separated from her father.
Betty became friends with “Bishop” — who was given the nickname by other children at the home because he wore beads around his neck. He confided to Betty Lou that he was Catholic and that the beads were his rosary. This was their secret, as residents of the home were required to attend the Baptist church.
One day while on a bread run for the home, Bishop, or “Bish,” convinced Betty Lou to sneak into Bloomington’s St. Mary’s Church. Inside Bish knelt at the altar and prayed. Betty later described how she felt the power of the Holy Spirit during this incident. At the time she could never have imagined that decades later she would receive Communion directly from Pope John Paul II, during his 1999 visit to St. Louis — but that’s jumping ahead!
In Betty’s junior year at Bloomington High School, an infection resulted in the amputation of a thumb. While hospitalized she contracted tuberculosis. During her two-year convalescence at the Fairview Sanitarium and with the assistance of a visiting priest, she joined the Catholic Church. But having done so, she was barred from returning to the Home by its board of directors.
Betty had nowhere to go. But Fairview nurse Mary Southwick, neither Black nor Catholic, arranged for her to receive public aid, reconnected her with Nettie Mounts, and got her registered at Holy Trinity High School. Betty graduated in 1944 — the school’s first Black student and graduate.
Betty then applied to Bloomington’s St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, but was denied entrance because she was Black. Other schools also refused her admission because of the color of her skin. Finally she was accepted by a new school, St. Mary’s Infirmary School of Nursing for Negroes in St. Louis. Things were looking up.
Two years later the Sisters of St. Mary decided they would accept Black novices. Betty became one of their first Black sisters, taking the name Sister Mary Antona in honor of the sister who taught her algebra and geometry at Holy Trinity.
Sister Antona earned a bachelor’s degree in medical records administration in 1962 and a master’s in hospital executive development in 1970, both from St. Louis University. She eventually became the first Black administrator of a Catholic hospital.
Sister Antona was working at a St. Louis hospital when she learned about “Bloody Sunday,” the voting rights march led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on March 7, 1965, in Selma, Alabama, that turned violent when white supremacists attacked the peaceful marchers. King immediately sent out a call for “religious leaders everywhere to come to Selma.” When asked by her mother superior, Sister Antona agreed to go.
Terrified but determined, she was at the front of the group of demonstrators in Selma on March 10. They were stopped by city officials just one block into the march. When reporters began asking questions, Sister Antona was pushed by her fellow marchers to respond. She did so with strength of character, stating “I’m here because I’m a Negro, a nun, a Catholic, and because I want to bear witness.”
At the age of 41, Sister Antona had found her second calling as a spokesperson in the Civil Rights movement. Three years later she founded the National Black Sister Conference (NBSC). Its 300 members committed themselves to “moral fortitude” to confront racism on a daily basis “where you are at the moment.” In 1989 the organization recognized her contributions and awarded Sister Antona the Harriet Tubman Award for leadership.
Featured in the 2006 PBS documentary, "Sisters of Selma: Bearing Witness for Change," Sister Antona Ebo was asked how the world had changed during her life. After reflecting, she quietly responded with her deep frustrations on what had not changed. “All my life we’ve been going from one war to another. We need to find a solution other than fighting.”
But Sister Mary Antona Ebo, through spiritual guidance, determination and grit, did succeed in changing her own life and the lives of countless others. In the following years, until her death in 2017, she continued to press for a solution, frequently speaking with students and youths at risk, whom she believed, like herself, could make a difference too.
Pieces of our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History.
