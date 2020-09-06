PFOP: Sister Mary Antona Ebo a 'witness' for civil rights, justice

Sister Antona earned a bachelor’s degree in medical records administration in 1962 and a master’s in hospital executive development in 1970, both from St. Louis University. She eventually became the first Black administrator of a Catholic hospital.

Sister Antona was working at a St. Louis hospital when she learned about “Bloody Sunday,” the voting rights march led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on March 7, 1965, in Selma, Alabama, that turned violent when white supremacists attacked the peaceful marchers. King immediately sent out a call for “religious leaders everywhere to come to Selma.” When asked by her mother superior, Sister Antona agreed to go.

Terrified but determined, she was at the front of the group of demonstrators in Selma on March 10. They were stopped by city officials just one block into the march. When reporters began asking questions, Sister Antona was pushed by her fellow marchers to respond. She did so with strength of character, stating “I’m here because I’m a Negro, a nun, a Catholic, and because I want to bear witness.”