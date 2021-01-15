Phase 1B vaccination rollout begins next week in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County residents 65 and over and all residents who qualify under Phase 1B of the Illinois Department of Health’s vaccination rollout can begin scheduling appointments Monday.

“This includes health care workers, individuals 65 and older and essential frontline workers,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. “Appointments are required at clinics at this time while the supply of the vaccine remains limited.”

The health department’s website has been updated with upcoming clinic information and ways that residents can schedule appointments, she said.

“Distribution of this vaccine is going to take time and is going to take collaboration across our entire health care system,” she said.

Individuals in Phase 1A and 1B can schedule an appointment on the health department’s website, and more clinics will be added as necessary, she said.

McKnight said rough estimates indicate there are about 15,000 McLean County residents who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B includes an estimated 50,000 individuals in McLean County, she said.