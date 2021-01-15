 Skip to main content
Phase 1B vaccination rollout begins next week in McLean County
Phase 1B vaccination rollout begins next week in McLean County

011321-blm-loc-2vaccinationclinic

Health care workers arrive at the McLean County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Tuesday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON —  McLean County residents 65 and over and all residents who qualify under Phase 1B of the Illinois Department of Health’s vaccination rollout can begin scheduling appointments Monday.

“This includes health care workers, individuals 65 and older and essential frontline workers,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. “Appointments are required at clinics at this time while the supply of the vaccine remains limited.”

The health department’s website has been updated with upcoming clinic information and ways that residents can schedule appointments, she said.

“Distribution of this vaccine is going to take time and is going to take collaboration across our entire health care system,” she said.

Individuals in Phase 1A and 1B can schedule an appointment on the health department’s website, and more clinics will be added as necessary, she said.

McKnight said rough estimates indicate there are about 15,000 McLean County residents who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B includes an estimated 50,000 individuals in McLean County, she said.

“We are encouraging people to be patient right now because our vaccine supply depends on the state and their vaccine supply depends on government supply,” she said. “What we get each week varies. We are dedicated to getting out as close to 100% of the vaccine within the week that we can. We are receiving about 2,200 doses for next week as a community.”

The health department reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 13,000 since mid-March.

As of Friday morning, 12,975 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in the county. Officials report 849 McLean County residents are isolating at home and 11,967 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

This week, 614 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in McLean County. That includes five cases under the age of 1, 109 between the ages of 1 and 17, 28 cases for 18- and 19-year-olds, 105 residents in their 20s, 88 in their 30s, 71 in their 40s, 92 in their 50s, 62 in their 60s, 24 in their 70s, 19 in their 80s and 11 in their 90s.

There have been 134 deaths reported in McLean County due to COVID-19.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.1% through Thursday.

McLean County board member urges patience, dismisses falsehoods on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Twenty-five McLean County residents and eight out-of-county residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 83% of total beds in use.

In Ford County, eight new cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the total number of cases 1,372. There have been 40 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ford County.

In Livingston County, 49 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total to 3,589 positive tests since March. There have been 63 deaths reported in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 6,642 new and probable cases and an additional 123 deaths related to COVID-19. IDPH is reporting a total of 1,059,324 cases, including 18,049 deaths since March.

As of Friday night, 3,446 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 712 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 8 through Thursday is 7.7%.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

