Phil Luciano: 10 years ago, Snowmageddon blasted a blizzard on Peoria and Central Illinois

For days, Peoria awaited a winter wallop.
When it hit, the storm pounded the town with a remarkable blinding of whirling snow and swirling winds, accented by the eerily odd crackle of lightning. The storm of the first two days of February 2011 — a monstrous marvel infamously dubbed Snowmageddon '11 — left central Illinois overwhelmed in white and exhausted from shoveling.
Indeed, in the blasting blizzard's wake, a screaming Journal Star headline succinctly summed up the snowy, blowy impact: "TIME TO DIG DEEP."
Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011, arrived with Peoria bracing for a blizzard marching across the Midwest, though no one here knew exactly what to expect. Forecast estimates varied widely in central Illinois, calling for a two-day accumulation of anywhere between 12 and 24 inches in spots.
By late morning, snow was blowing madly in Peoria. About noon, streets through the heart of the city Peoria became barely navigable as the blizzard began to blanket the area. On major Downtown arteries such as Adams Street and Jefferson Avenue, motorists struggled to maintain straight courses as lane markings disappeared. Early in the afternoon, roads became clogged as workplaces let employees leave early to avoid the brunt of the storm.
Visibility was poor, like driving through dense fog. The color of upcoming traffic lights could be discerned only at close approach. Ice crusted on wiper blades, further hampering the view.
Driving was harder on secondary streets. At Northmoor Road, a car needed the entire green light to make it across four lanes of Knoxville, its tires spinning on snowier pavement.
By mid-afternoon, some 5 inches of snow had fallen in Peoria, but winds drove drifts twice that high, then higher still later. Schools in Peoria and throughout the region shut down early, canceling classes and activities through Wednesday, sometimes beyond.
By 3 p.m., Peoria's main east-west artery, War Memorial Drive, remained driveable, though motorists had trouble turning. Meantime, blowing snow kept visibility to about 100 yards, but wind gusts often reduced that to half or less.
By late afternoon, winds intensified. In Morton, one resident was amazed to already see 2-foot snow drifts on his back deck by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"The snowfall is fairly normal," he said. "But the wind and the blowing is horrible. I don't think I've ever seen winds like this, and I have lived here my entire life. ... It is just incredibly windy. I can't even see my mail box, and that's about 50 yards away."
When the sun went down, the wind picked up, gusting to 52 mph at Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. Gusts howled even harder at some spots: 53 mph in Lincoln, 56 mph in Tremont and a remarkable 64 mph in Roanoke.
Wind-whipped snow made driving almost impossible. A whiteout forced even snow-plow drivers to surrender temporarily, while CityLink halted service for only the second time in 20 years.
The Peoria airport officially remained open for business, though departures and arrivals would be made at the discretion of airlines. Plows struggled to keep one of the two runways open.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Illinois State Police warned that road conditions were extremely dangerous and people should not try to travel unless absolutely necessary. The agency issued a clear and stern warning:
"Motorists who attempt to travel are putting not only themselves in great danger, they are also putting the emergency responders in danger."
Ameren Illinois called in extra personnel, planning for somewhere between 50,000 and 100,000 of its customers statewide to be without power. One outage occurred along Evans Mill Road, northwest of Peoria, where one family — unable to get through 15 inches of snow atop the quarter-mile lane leading to the main road — huddled around their fireplace all night to stay warm.
"We were trapped," one family member later said.
Meantime, power stayed strong for most of the Tri-County Area. There, by 8 p.m., there were just 2,500 outages.
Central Illinois hunkered down. Overnight, taxis made runs only in emergencies. Snow-plow drivers reported most roads as snow-blocked, and the best ones were slick, messy and dangerous. Peoria police said almost no one was on the road, except emergency vehicles and snow plows.
Advanced Medical Transport stationed ambulances at firehouses, to make tandem runs through snow: heavier fire trucks would push through and lead the way, with ambulances following behind. Plus, extra hands would be helpful, to shovel paths through drifts or carry patients through snow.
Meantime, wary of any unpredictability, ATM called in more personnel. As one employee said, "You want to have plenty of extra staff. People don't stop getting sick because of the weather. Babies don't stop being born because of the weather."
In the heart of the city, the Hotel Pere Marquette swelled with Downtown workers stranded overnight. Many guests made food orders from the lone saloon that stayed open, Hoops Pub & Pizza on Main Street. There, just past 3:15 a.m.,about 10 people sipped drinks as the jukebox blared. A quartet of Bradley University students, left there by a friend who had driven off long before, faced a long walk up a snowy Hilltop.
"It'll be hard, but we'll have to do it," one said with a beery smile.
Adding to the spectacle was thundersnow. As flakes continued to fall and blow, the skies crackled with lightning.
"Just like a summer storm, this storm came with a good supply of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that clashed with the cold air from the northwest," a meteorologist explained. "And with that we got thunder and lightning. Pretty unusual."
A few hours past daybreak Feb. 2, the storm subsided, its coat of white covering no small number of abandoned cars strewn and stranded alongside snow-slicked streets. Still, by noon, snow plows — after chugging and hammering away for hours and hours — had cleared most primary streets. By comparison, in 2006, when the last big snowstorm dumped 8 inches of snow on Peoria, the city was immobilized for days.
On Groundhog Day 2011 and beyond, residents dug out. The area's high mark was 19.3 inches in St. David, followed by 18.5 in Avon, 17.9 inches in Princeville, 17 in Germantown Hills and 16 inches in Havana and Rushville.
Peoria came in at 15 inches. As for how that total ranks all-time, that's hard to say. The National Weather Service says that the record Peoria snowfall for any 24-hour period occurred Feb. 27 to 28, 1900, with 18 inches. However, the NWS doesn't list further 24-hour snowfalls.
That 1900 blizzard also delivered the biggest one-day snowfall in the city's history, as 14.5 inches fell that Feb. 28. Next in line would be 12.2 inches on Jan. 13, 1979 and 11.8 inches on — maybe you guessed it — Feb. 1, 2011. Those are the only three days Peoria has been hit (so far) with double-digit snowfall.
The blizzard helped make Peoria's 2010-11 winter season (Dec. 1 to Feb. 29) the snowiest on record with 52.5 inches, followed by 49.6 in 2013-14 and 42.5 in 1978-79. As far as the calendar winter (October through April), 2013-14 ranks first with 57.6 inches, followed by 52.5 in 2010-11 and 51.6 in 1978-79.
But numbers can tell just part of the story. The 2011 storm's combination of meteorological oddities — blinding blizzard, howling gusts and rare thundersnow — will forever put Snowmageddon '11 at the forefront of Peoria's historically memorable weather events.