Phil Luciano: 10 years ago, Snowmageddon blasted a blizzard on Peoria and Central Illinois

"Just like a summer storm, this storm came with a good supply of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that clashed with the cold air from the northwest," a meteorologist explained. "And with that we got thunder and lightning. Pretty unusual."

A few hours past daybreak Feb. 2, the storm subsided, its coat of white covering no small number of abandoned cars strewn and stranded alongside snow-slicked streets. Still, by noon, snow plows — after chugging and hammering away for hours and hours — had cleared most primary streets. By comparison, in 2006, when the last big snowstorm dumped 8 inches of snow on Peoria, the city was immobilized for days.

On Groundhog Day 2011 and beyond, residents dug out. The area's high mark was 19.3 inches in St. David, followed by 18.5 in Avon, 17.9 inches in Princeville, 17 in Germantown Hills and 16 inches in Havana and Rushville.

Peoria came in at 15 inches. As for how that total ranks all-time, that's hard to say. The National Weather Service says that the record Peoria snowfall for any 24-hour period occurred Feb. 27 to 28, 1900, with 18 inches. However, the NWS doesn't list further 24-hour snowfalls.