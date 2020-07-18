You are the owner of this article.
Phone service for McLean County inmates down
New jail

Female inmates transfer Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, to the new addition at the McLean County jail in downtown Bloomington. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A lightning strike during a Wednesday night storm in Bloomington has caused an outage for phone service at the McLean County jail.

“Due to damage of essential components that was caused by a lightning strike during Wednesday’s storm, the McLean County Detention Facility has experienced an outage which has affected the Inmate Visitation System throughout the McLean County Detention Facility,” the McLean County Sheriff's Department reported on social media. “This outage has also affected the Inmate Phone System in certain housing areas of the jail. This outage has rendered these services inoperable.”

Officials say employees of IC Solutions have been on site since Thursday troubleshooting the outage.

“Every effort is being made to get the problem resolved as soon as possible,” officials with the department said.

Currently there is no visitation available for the entire facility. Inmates housed in the annex also do not have phone service.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

