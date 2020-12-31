Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bloomington man is in custody he hit a pedestrian on Saturday night, causing severe injuries, police said.
Two more people died with COVID-19 since Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported Monday.
Owners Joe and Tony Wargo, who are brothers, have been critical of the mitigation measures and the impact on businesses.
An arraignment hearing is Tuesday for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts manager facing a domestic battery charge.
Sexual assault and abuse charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.
A Bloomington man is in custody he hit a pedestrian on Saturday night, causing severe injuries, police said.
The Farmer City Police Department has opened an investigation involving a teacher at the Blue Ridge School District.
Normal police began their investigation in July when the victim disclosed the abuse, authorities said.
- Updated
"I think once a vote occurred for a new leader and he was not selected, then that started a process of just looking at this realistically and it led to this decision today," a spokesman said.
Blue Ridge schools Superintendent Hillary Stanifer in a statement on the district website Wednesday said the board of education "took appropriate action" after there were student allegations involving a staff member.