PHOTOS: Camelback Bridge truss collapses

It’s known as a camelback bridge, but it is actually a king post pony truss bridge and remains as the only one in operation in Illinois. The style refers to the timber triangle that holds the bridge's weight. Also conspicuous are supporting wrought iron columns from the Phoenix Iron Co., dating to the 1860s and likely recycled from another structure. It’s one of two bridges in the Land of Lincoln with such supports, also found on the Washington Monument.

"There are these king trusses on the side and they are the triangular pieces on both sides," said Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich. "The old king trusses were left on the bridge as an historical remnant. The north trusses rotted away and some motion or wind or something caused that truss to fall along with a cross member that connects it to the truss on the south side."

It's not a structural issue, but could be a safety issue, he said.

"We will have a structural engineer check everything out and clear everything away to make it safe for both the trail and Virginia Avenue," he said. "I would anticipate we would be able to open it up next week after we get an all-clear."

A town survey once described the bridge as a “reference point and cultural center of gravity” that was “woven into the very sensibilities of the community.”