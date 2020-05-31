PHOTOS: Central Illinois churches reopen

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois faithful returned to their churches Sunday after weeks of honoring a stay-at-home order related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tabernacle in Normal already had planned to host a service Sunday, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased the restrictions earlier this week. East White Oak Bible Church in Hudson offered an outdoor service with the opportunity listen to the service on car radios or via computer.
If your church reopened Sunday and you would like to submit a photo, send it to newsroom@pantagraph.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.