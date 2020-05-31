PHOTOS: Central Illinois churches reopen
1 comment

PHOTOS: Central Illinois churches reopen

  • 1
060120-blm-loc-1churchreopen

People depart a worship service Sunday at The Tabernacle, 1845 W. Hovey Ave., Normal. The nondenominational church was among the first in Central Illinois to hold in-person services again after a shelter-in-place order went into effect in March.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois faithful returned to their churches Sunday after weeks of honoring a stay-at-home order related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tabernacle in Normal already had planned to host a service Sunday, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased the restrictions earlier this week. East White Oak Bible Church in Hudson offered an outdoor service with the opportunity listen to the service on car radios or via computer.

If your church reopened Sunday and you would like to submit a photo, send it to newsroom@pantagraph.com.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News