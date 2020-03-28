PHOTOS: Drive-through testing site opens at McLean County Fairgrounds

“Once the sample is collected, it gets placed into a bag and I help process it forward, making sure everything is correct,” he said.

Precautions are taken to help with any potential contamination problems. Some soldiers wear masks and anyone that has to come within six feet of anyone being tested is dressed head to toe in a hazmat suit.

“I’m not worried about being infected because of the training we receive and the gear we have to do our jobs,” he said. “We are set up to be successful and safe.”

There was a heavy police presence, but no long lines. Officials said they weren’t sure what to expect as to how many people would get tested. A similar program in Chicago opened last week and crowds “were around the block,” said Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, Illinois National Guard public affairs representative.

A dreary, cloudy morning with light rain showers may have played a part in the low turnout he added. Only about five cars went through the testing in the first 90 minutes the site was open.

“I would expect that the weather is a factor,” he said.

Traffic increased around mid-day, but final numbers on how many people participated on the first day were not available Saturday. Testing will continue daily until further notice.