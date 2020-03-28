PHOTOS: Drive-through testing site opens at McLean County Fairgrounds

BLOOMINGTON — Sgt. Travis Thrasher, a soldier with the Illinois National Guard’s 3637th Maintenance Company based in Springfield is not used to dealing with medical test kits and packets.
“We are a maintenance company and maintenance is pretty much what I have done my entire life,” the Clinton native said Saturday while on duty at the newly formed COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive Saturday. “I never expected to be on a medical mission.”
Approximately 50 soldiers from the unit assisted with logistics, administrative and safety procedures on the first day of testing available to people who meet certain criteria under a pilot program that is a collaboration of the Illinois Department of Public Health, McLean County Health Department, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois National Guard.
“It makes me feel really good to help with something so important,” he said. “I never really envisioned myself doing a mission like this.”
An infant and a state Department of Human Services employee who both tested positive for coronavirus disease have died, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Saturday.
Thrasher was among the soldiers stationed inside of a huge fairground building where motorists would drive through, stop at designated spots for verification of identity and then, finally, take the COVID-19 test with a nasal swab.
“Once the sample is collected, it gets placed into a bag and I help process it forward, making sure everything is correct,” he said.
Precautions are taken to help with any potential contamination problems. Some soldiers wear masks and anyone that has to come within six feet of anyone being tested is dressed head to toe in a hazmat suit.
“I’m not worried about being infected because of the training we receive and the gear we have to do our jobs,” he said. “We are set up to be successful and safe.”
There was a heavy police presence, but no long lines. Officials said they weren’t sure what to expect as to how many people would get tested. A similar program in Chicago opened last week and crowds “were around the block,” said Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, Illinois National Guard public affairs representative.
A dreary, cloudy morning with light rain showers may have played a part in the low turnout he added. Only about five cars went through the testing in the first 90 minutes the site was open.
“I would expect that the weather is a factor,” he said.
Traffic increased around mid-day, but final numbers on how many people participated on the first day were not available Saturday. Testing will continue daily until further notice.
The people being tested remained in their vehicles, although two port-a-potties were available in case the lines were lengthy. Photo identification was also required.
Members of the 182nd Airwing of the Illinois Air Guard out of Peoria which consists of doctors, nurses and medical technicians took the samples. The tested candidate’s temperature was taken with a no-touch thermometer and a nasal swab was used to gather samples. Those samples will be tested and the individuals will be notified within three to five days of the result.
Testing is limited to health care workers with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, first responders with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, people 65 and older with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and patients with underlying medical conditions with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
Up to 250 people can be tested each day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or until supplies run out, but officials are unsure how long the testing will last.
Police from Bloomington, Normal, Illinois State University, the McLean County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police were at the fairgrounds. A massive parking lot is blocked off for bigger crowds, if necessary.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
