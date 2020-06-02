PHOTOS: Scenes from Bloomington-Normal on Monday night, Tuesday morning

Some businesses took extra precautions and blocked their doors, vandalism took place at others, people participated in a peaceful march and firefighters battled a blaze on S. Western Ave. Here are photos from Monday night and early Tuesday in Bloomington-Normal.
Monster Pawn
Rent-A-Center1
060320-blm-loc-10eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-8eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-4eastlandlooting
060220-blm-loc-10tiptonmarch
060220-blm-loc-8tiptonmarch
060220-blm-loc-9lootingfolo
060220-blm-loc-6lootingfolo
060220-blm-loc-1lootingfolo
060220-blm-loc-2lootingfolo
060320-blm-loc-1westernfire
060320-blm-loc-2westernfire
060320-blm-loc-3westernfire
060320-blm-loc-4westernfire
060320-blm-loc-5westernfire
Watch now: Bloomington police arrest suspected mall looter
Watch now: Protesters take their message to affluent Bloomington neighborhoods
