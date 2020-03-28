PHOTOS: Turnout light at McLean County drive-through virus testing site

BLOOMINGTON — Sgt. Travis Thrasher, a soldier with the Illinois National Guard’s 3637th Maintenance Company in Springfield, is not used to dealing with medical test kits and packets.
“We are a maintenance company and maintenance is pretty much what I have done my entire life,” the Clinton native said Saturday while on duty at the newly formed COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive. “I never expected to be on a medical mission.”
About 50 soldiers from the unit assisted with logistics, administrative and safety procedures on the first day of testing available to people who meet certain criteria. The pilot program is a collaboration of the Illinois Department of Public Health, McLean County Health Department, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois National Guard.
“It makes me feel really good to help with something so important,” he said. “I never really envisioned myself doing a mission like this.”
An infant and a state Department of Human Services employee who both tested positive for coronavirus disease have died, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Saturday.
There were lots of police, but no long lines. A similar program in Chicago opened last week and crowds “were around the block,” said Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, Illinois National Guard public affairs representative.
Because of the set-up and social distancing, it was impossible Saturday for reporters to speak to anyone who presented for testing.
A dreary, cloudy morning with light rain showers may have played a part in the morning's low turnout. About five cars were served in the the first 90 minutes the site was open, although the pace picked up midday.
“I would expect that the weather is a factor,” Ruggieri said.
Final numbers on Saturday participants were not immediately available. Testing is scheduled to continue 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.
McLean County logged its 11th case of coronavirus on Saturday, as state health officials said a Chicago infant was among 13 new deaths statewide, including one in LaSalle County. Some 3,491 people in the state have the virus, and 47 have died.
The latest McLean County patient is a woman in her 70s who is recovering at home by self-isolating, said Dion McNeal, spokesman for the McLean County Health Department.
Some 160 tests have been given in the county, with 110 negative results and 40 results pending. One woman died of the virus last week.
LaSalle County's first coronavirus victim was a man in his 80s, whose death was announced Saturday. Two other people in the county also have tested positive for the virus.
In DeWitt County, health officials said a county resident who attends school in Missouri had tested positive in that state.
“This individual is a DeWitt County resident, age 20, whose specimens were collected through a lab affiliated with the University of Missouri, where he currently resides,” said David Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. “We are working now at collecting other information on the case.”
Remmert said the man listed his home address in DeWitt County, but was tested and confirmed in Missouri. He is isolated at his campus apartment. His case is in the DeWitt County tally because of his home address.
A family member confirmed the student has not been home in several months.
“We all need to presume it’s here now and in our communities,” Remmert said. “Not everyone will get tested because many show no or very mild symptoms. Social distancing is critical because without symptoms, those who unknowingly have the disease can transmit to others who are especially at risk, the elderly and the immunocompromised.”
The Logan County Health Department said one county resident is hospitalized, but test results have not been returned.
In addition to McLean, LaSalle and DeWitt, other Central Illinois counties with people with coronavirus include Champaign (11), Christian (one), Cumberland (one), Douglas (one), Livingston (two), Macon (two), Marshall (one), Morgan (three), Peoria (seven), Sangamon (eight with one death), Tazewell (three) and Woodford (three).
'Successful and safe'
Back at the fairgrounds on Bloomington's west side, Thrasher was among soldiers stationed inside of a huge building set up to allow motorists to drive through, stop at designated spots for verification of identity, and then take the COVID-19 test with a nasal swab.
“Once the sample is collected, it gets placed into a bag and I help process it forward, making sure everything is correct,” he said.
Precautions are taken to help with any potential contamination problems. Some soldiers wear masks; anyone who is within six feet of anyone being tested is dressed head-to-toe in a white, jumpsuit-style hazmat suit, covered with a blue suit, and wears gloves, a mask and face shield.
“I’m not worried about being infected because of the training we receive and the gear we have to do our jobs,” he said. “We are set up to be successful and safe.”
Traffic increased around mid-day, but final numbers on how many people participated on the first day were not available Saturday. Testing will continue daily until further notice.
The people being tested remained in their vehicles and had to show photo identification. Two portable toilets were available in case the lines were lengthy.
Members of the 182nd Air Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard from Peoria — doctors, nurses and medical technicians — took temperatures with a no-touch thermometer before taking samples with a nasal swab. The samples will be tested and individuals will be notified of results within three to five days.
Testing is limited to health care workers, first responders, people 65 and older, and people with underlying medical conditions, but people in those categories who have respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 100.4 degrees.
Up to 250 people can be tested each day, or until supplies run out. Organizers don't know how long the testing will last.
COVID-19 testing
