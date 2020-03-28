PHOTOS: Turnout light at McLean County drive-through virus testing site

“I’m not worried about being infected because of the training we receive and the gear we have to do our jobs,” he said. “We are set up to be successful and safe.”

There was a heavy police presence, but no long lines. Organizers weren’t sure how many people would arrive for testing. A similar program in Chicago opened last week and crowds “were around the block,” said Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, Illinois National Guard public affairs representative.

A dreary, cloudy morning with light rain may have played a part in the morning's low turnout, he added. About five cars arrived in the first 90 minutes the site was open.

“I would expect that the weather is a factor,” he said.

Traffic increased around mid-day, but final numbers on how many people participated on the first day were not available Saturday. Testing will continue daily until further notice.

The people being tested remained in their vehicles and had to show photo identification. Two portable toilets were available in case the lines were lengthy.