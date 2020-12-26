Piatt County panel recommendation increasing height limit for wind turbines

MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Board will decide next month whether to approve taller wind turbines despite some residents' concerns that the loftier structures would become eyesores.

Piatt County's zoning board of appeals recently recommended a 625-foot limit for wind turbines, up from the current wind ordinance's 500-foot limit, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.

The county board is expected to consider that and other changes on Jan. 13.

Apex Clean Energy, which is planning a 120-turbine wind farm in the county, had requested a 675-foot limit for the tips of the turbines' blades. The company argued that the taller turbines can generate more electricity, reducing the overall number of turbines needed for the project, which would mean less noise.

"While the turbines are slightly larger, that difference should be compared to the installation of roughly half the number turbines, which would reduce the visual impact within the project area," Alan Moore, an Apex senior development manager, said.

Supporters of the wind turbine farm say it would be a shot in the arm to the local economy, boosting tax revenue.

But some area residents worried the higher towers, which would require more lighting, would spoil the rural landscape.