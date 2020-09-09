Police disperse gathering after YouTube stars NELK Boys appear near Illinois State University

NORMAL — Normal Police on Tuesday night dispersed a gathering, featuring YouTube personalities the NELK Boys, near the Illinois State University campus.
The NELK Boys, stylized as NELK on YouTube, are known for producing videos of pranks that generate millions of pageviews. ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Wednesday that they appeared, in flash mob format, at various locations in Normal on Tuesday night, drawing crowds.
"That sort of flash mob, large gathering is what we've been stressing to students to avoid," Jome told The Pantagraph. "It's concerning."
The town of Normal last week issued orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near the ISU campus and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served. The measures were aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, which grew after ISU classes began Aug. 18.
At one location, apparently outside off-campus student housing, Normal Police dispersed a crowd, Jome said. The Nelk Boys then apparently went to other locations near campus, he said.
Jome said the university was continuing to gather information about the incident on Wednesday.
"We're working with the town to find out what happened," Jome said.
In addition to attendees facing possible violations by the town, ISU students who attended the events could face discipline under the student code of conduct, he said.
A social media post by Kyle Forgeard, one of the members of the group, shows a crowd of young people clustered together, yelling and not wearing masks. Illinois State University is tagged as the location of the post.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Wednesday morning that he planned to speak with university officials about the situation and did not immediately have details about what had happened.
This story will be updated.
