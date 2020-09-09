Police disperse gathering after YouTube stars NELK Boys appear near Illinois State University

Jome said the university was continuing to gather information about the incident on Wednesday.

"We're working with the town to find out what happened," Jome said.

In addition to attendees facing possible violations by the town, ISU students who attended the events could face discipline under the student code of conduct, he said.

A social media post by Kyle Forgeard, one of the members of the group, shows a crowd of young people clustered together, yelling and not wearing masks. Illinois State University is tagged as the location of the post.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Wednesday morning that he planned to speak with university officials about the situation and did not immediately have details about what had happened.

This story will be updated.

