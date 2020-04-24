You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating Bloomington stabbing
Local

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington say a man is in stable condition after being stabbed Friday morning.

About 8:30 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of S. East St. for a stabbing and found an injured 19-year-old man. The investigation revealed he was walking on the sidewalk when he was stabbed.

The Bloomington Fire and Rescue squad transported the man to OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation, police said Friday. Bloomington's Crime Scene Investigations Unit processed the scene.

There have been no arrests made and there were no other injuries reported. Bloomington detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call BPD Detective Steve Moreland at 309-434-2359 or smoreland@cityblm.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

