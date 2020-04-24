Police investigating Bloomington stabbing

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington say a man is in stable condition after being stabbed Friday morning.
About 8:30 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of S. East St. for a stabbing and found an injured 19-year-old man. The investigation revealed he was walking on the sidewalk when he was stabbed.
The Bloomington Fire and Rescue squad transported the man to OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation, police said Friday. Bloomington's Crime Scene Investigations Unit processed the scene.
There have been no arrests made and there were no other injuries reported. Bloomington detectives are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information should call BPD Detective Steve Moreland at 309-434-2359 or smoreland@cityblm.org.
If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
James Michael Tribley
Clint Alan Hinthorn
Ricky Devoe
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Jason E. Kletz
Austin Daugherty
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Tylon Rodgers
Brian Reyes
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Casey Fisher
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Erin Joy Robertson
Davis William Hopkins
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Richard James Sieracki
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.