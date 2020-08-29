Police search for missing Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing person.
Matthew C. Smith of Bloomington was reported missing by his family on Friday, Aug. 28.
“Matthew was reported by his family to be in crisis and they are concerned about his well-being,” police said in a statement released Friday.
Smith is a 48-year-old white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 158 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing eye glasses, a light gray T-shirt, black shorts, black socks and black tennis shoes
Anyone with information about the location of Smith is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.
