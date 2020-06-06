Power outage in Bloomington affects 3,400 customers

BLOOMINGTON — Ameren Illinois is reporting 3,443 customers without service in McLean County Saturday evening as a result of a power outage. There is no word on what has caused the power outage or an estimated time of restoration. Pantagraph reporters have confirmed that some traffic lights are malfunctioning on Bloomington's west side.
The outage was reported around 8 p.m.
This story will be updated.
78419311_1933875156742830_3871182486356623360_n.jpg
100630481_1933875213409491_5741863424934019072_n.jpg
100690391_1933875043409508_3951144624105455616_n.jpg
100957936_1933875100076169_8905198402845802496_n.jpg
101177340_1933875173409495_7169065999239479296_n.jpg
101193717_1933875503409462_2777248590874017792_n.jpg
101371425_1933875470076132_2886195268175265792_n.jpg
101436378_1933875026742843_5386330245534056448_n.jpg
101580776_1933875346742811_4078132762505117696_n.jpg
101647585_1933875373409475_3271670124884525056_n.jpg
101664507_1933875283409484_4898979846895435776_n.jpg
101693761_1933875240076155_8437093632401473536_n.jpg
101792565_1933875323409480_1974158189775552512_n.jpg
101899454_1933875126742833_4417479185124032512_n.jpg
101983538_1933875450076134_4260162186703273984_n.jpg
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.