Power outage in Bloomington affects 3,400 customers
Power outage in Bloomington affects 3,400 customers

News

BLOOMINGTON — Ameren Illinois is reporting 3,443 customers without service in McLean County Saturday evening as a result of a power outage. There is no word on what has caused the power outage or an estimated time of restoration. Pantagraph reporters have confirmed that some traffic lights are malfunctioning on Bloomington's west side.

The outage was reported around 8 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

