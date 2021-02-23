Power restored to OSF Healthcare

BLOOMINGTON – Power has been partially restored at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, officials said Tuesday. All critical areas of the hospital are back on full power.

An underground cable issue caused the power outage around 3 p.m. Saturday and the hospital was powered by generators until service was partially restored Monday evening at about 7:30 p.m. said spokeswoman Libby Allison.

Some areas of the hospital are still being powered by generators and should be restored to full power soon.

“Throughout the outage, all critical elements in the hospital, including medical equipment and life-saving equipment were powered with no interruption and all inpatient care continued seamlessly,” she said.

After briefly diverting EMS crews with critical and trauma patients, the emergency department is now accepting all patients as normal.