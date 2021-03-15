Pratt Music Foundation accepting applications for piano, strings

Pratt accepting applications for piano, strings

BLOOMINGTON — The Pratt Music Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships for piano and strings lessons for students in grades 2 to 12.

The scholarships to the Illinois Wesleyan University Music Preparatory Program cover instruction in piano, violin, viola or cello for the academic year and summer lessons. Awards are based on financial need, motivation and talent.

Applications, due by May 1, are at www.PrattMusicFoundation.com. Email PrattMusicFoundation@gmail.com or call 827-5534 for information.

