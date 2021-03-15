 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pratt Music Foundation accepting applications for piano, strings
0 comments
editor's pick

Pratt Music Foundation accepting applications for piano, strings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
News

Pratt accepting applications for piano, strings 

BLOOMINGTON — The Pratt Music Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships for piano and strings lessons for students in grades 2 to 12.

The scholarships to the Illinois Wesleyan University Music Preparatory Program cover instruction in piano, violin, viola or cello for the academic year and summer lessons. Awards are based on financial need, motivation and talent.

Applications, due by May 1, are at www.PrattMusicFoundation.com. Email PrattMusicFoundation@gmail.com or call 827-5534 for information.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Birding at The Grove

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News