Pratt Music Foundation awards 37 scholarships

BLOOMINGTON — The Pratt Music Foundation has named 37 scholarship recipients for 2020-2021.
Each student receives weekly, individualized instruction in strings or piano at the Illinois Wesleyan Preparatory Music Program, sheet music, recitals and summer lessons. Students were selected based on talent, motivation and financial need.
Piano students with school and grade are:
Agatha Estabrook, Prairieland, grade 6; Freyja Huffman, Kingsley Junior High School, grade 8; Isaiah Martin, Bloomington Junior High School, grade 7; Jose Espinoza, Normal Community West High School, grade 11; Jose Patino, Normal Community High School, grade 9; Juliet Herrarte, homeschool, grade 10; Karen Espinosa-Cortes, Chiddix Junior High School, grade 9; Leonardo Vargas Steinbacher, homeschool, grade 5; Mamush Rogal, homeschool, grade 8; Nakiya Rice, Bloomington High School, grade 11; Renata Olivo Ramos, NCWHS, grade 9; Tysondra Calhoun, BHS, grade 10; Jordyn Buckner, Prairieland, grade 5; Selena Childs, Fox Creek, grade 5; Diana Valentina Gonzalez, Epiphany, grade 4; Alexa Espinosa-Cortes, Cedar Ridge, grade 5; Lily Kirvin, Cornerstone Christian Academy, grade 9; Mathilda Estabrook, Prairieland, grade 4; Jahmal Evans, BJHS, grade 7; Jacob Geraghty, St. Mary’s, grade 4; Amanda Quiros-Rojas, BHS, grade 10.
Strings students by instrument with school and grade are:
Cello: Joy Rattan, Kingsley, grade 8; Kaithlyne Balbuena, Sheridan, grade 5; Rachel Roberts, El Paso-Gridley High School, grade 11; Sarah Andrews, homeschool, grade 12; Tessa Radice, BJHS, grade 7; Rex Rowley, Chiddix, grade 6.
Viola: Lydia Langston, Washington High School, grade 11; Ben Nguy, NCWHS, grade 12; Devin Diaz, NCHS, grade 9; Savannah Turcotte-Cutkomp, NCHS, grade 12.
Violin: Audrie Schuller, NCHS, grade 11; Taylor Thompson, NCWHS, grade 9; Zoe Sorenson, homeschool, grade 10; Diana Cornejo, Cedar Ridge, grade 4; Diego Gonzalez, Chiddix, grade 8; Dulce Mendoza, BHS, grade 11.
