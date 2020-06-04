Praying for healing: Interfaith organizations in Bloomington-Normal host virtual vigil

BLOOMINGTON — Religious leaders across McLean County prayed, sang praise and shared words of encouragement during a virtual vigil Thursday as protests continue in the wake of George Floyd's death May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
“Lord, in this critical moment of unrest, I confess the challenges of my heart and pray that I am not consumed by the constancy of systemic racism and the injustices of its oppression," the Rev. B. Elliot Renfroe, with Westminster Village in Bloomington, prayed during the vigil.
"Bring to an end the marginalization of people of color, and raise up the hope on to which we hold fast, despite the historic past, may we see a greater future,” he said.
The McLean County Interfaith Alliance and Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal hosted the Thursday evening vigil, which followed a 6 a.m. prayer walk in downtown Bloomington Thursday morning.
A second prayer walk will be at the same time Friday in uptown Normal. Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal also will have a public meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Miller Park pavilion in Bloomington.
The vigil and walks follow several days of community protests, peaceful rallies and vandalism, both nationwide and in McLean County, drawing hundreds of people locally to bring awareness to endemic racism and police brutality.
"We don’t want anybody to be treated as we have been treated, and so we will continue to have conversations with our leaders and law enforcement and we will continue to tackle the hard questions," Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, said of the recent protests and rallies. "As a whole, we know that as much as we've done, there's much more required."
While the local NAACP chapter has not planned any additional protests since Sunday, Foster said the organization is developing a strategic plan to work with local municipalities and law enforcement agencies and address institutional racism.
"We know that they are faced with policy and procedures that have been in place for many years, and fresh eyes on it, we believe, is going to make a big difference," she said, adding the organization is ecstatic with the community response and the "sea of diversity" at the protests and rallies.
"We've been working on this thing for a while," said Foster. "This will not be the first time we will be sitting down together and addressing issues."
The peaceful protests have gone head-to-head with violence and looting as people broke into several businesses, leading to the arrest of 22 people locally. Incidents have appeared to slow down over the past two nights.
A 31-year-old Bloomington man turned himself in Wednesday after allegedly releasing a "smoke device" outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center following a peaceful rally that day in downtown Bloomington.
The man is expected to appear in court Friday to face charges of reckless conduct, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The Pantagraph does not use names of suspects in such until they have been formally charged.
A small child fell and suffered a small cut on an eye when the crowd started running during the incident, but there were no other serious injuries.
PHOTOS: Wednesday evening's march in downtown Bloomington
