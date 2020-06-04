Praying for healing: Interfaith organizations in Bloomington-Normal host virtual vigil

The vigil and walks follow several days of community protests, peaceful rallies and vandalism, both nationwide and in McLean County, drawing hundreds of people locally to bring awareness to endemic racism and police brutality.

"We don’t want anybody to be treated as we have been treated, and so we will continue to have conversations with our leaders and law enforcement and we will continue to tackle the hard questions," Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, said of the recent protests and rallies. "As a whole, we know that as much as we've done, there's much more required."

While the local NAACP chapter has not planned any additional protests since Sunday, Foster said the organization is developing a strategic plan to work with local municipalities and law enforcement agencies and address institutional racism.

"We know that they are faced with policy and procedures that have been in place for many years, and fresh eyes on it, we believe, is going to make a big difference," she said, adding the organization is ecstatic with the community response and the "sea of diversity" at the protests and rallies.