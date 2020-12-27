President Trump signs Route 66 Centennial Commission Act

BLOOMINGTON – The historic Route 66 turns 95 in 2021, but officials say plans for the 100th anniversary of the popular tourist destination received a boost last week when President Donald Trump signed the Route 66 Centennial Commission Act into law.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, introduced HR66 in 2017. Two years later, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and James Inhofe, R-Okla., introduced a similar bill in the Senate. It passed and was sent to the House to reconcile language differences.
"The Road Ahead thanks everyone who helped introduce and move legislation through Congress to establish the Route 66 Centennial Commission,” said Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership Chair Bill Thomas. “Their efforts have given Route 66 a very welcomed Christmas present.”
The mission of the Road Ahead Partnership is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national icon and international destination for the benefit of all Route 66 communities, travelers and businesses/attractions, through collaborative partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research and education, and economic development. It was established in 2015.
Now that it has been signed into law, 15 commissioners will be appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Secretary of Transportation, Senate and House majority leaders, and governors of the eight Route 66 states. Appointees will have demonstrated both a dedication to educating others about the importance of historical figures and events, and a substantial knowledge and appreciation of Route 66, Thomas said.
“Now, our attention turns to making plans that will celebrate the road's 100th anniversary and focus on ways to improve the lives of the 5-plus million people living and working along Route 66,” he added. “We'll do so by working on projects that promote, preserve and economically develop Route 66."
The historic route will mark its 100th anniversary in 2026. The Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission was created by a new state law Jan. 1 to coordinate planning of centennial celebration events along the Illinois portion of the highway’s route from Chicago to St. Louis.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner has noted the historic route that connects Chicago to Los Angeles is an important tourism and economic development resource for the city.
A five-year series of birthday celebration initiatives begins in 2021, culminating in 2026, the road’s centennial year. A major part of the initiatives involves developing a Visionary Fund to support Route 66 through preservation, economic development, promotion, and research and/or education projects. The goal is to position the historic highway, the communities along the road, and the people who live there for success during the next 100 years, Thomas said.
Earlier this month, the Route 66 Extraordinary Women Initiative was introduced. The initiative seeks 66 women in each of the eight states through which the historic highway runs, to be recognized as a Route 66 Extraordinary Woman through their gift of $1,000. The gift, which can also be given by men and organizations to honor a woman, can be paid in one lump sum or by giving $200 per year for five years.
See photos: U.S. Route 66 in Towanda
