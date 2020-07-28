Project Oz working to expand services in McLean County

Thompson said Project Oz will be working with several partners, such as the Federal Family and Youth Services Bureau, the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the John M. Scott Healthcare Commission, to offer expanded services to residents between the ages of 18 and 23.

This will allow the agency to increase capacity in the transitional living program, which provides safe, supportive apartments for young people and their children. The program temporarily increased capacity from 23 beds to 34 beds.

The emergency shelter is currently running double the usual capacity, she said, but more assistance is planned to provide available emergency assistance with rent/utilities to help stabilize youth who are at risk of homelessness.

Without a stable place to stay, young people are at increased risk of both contracting and spreading infection, since they may be unable to follow health precautions such as frequent handwashing or maintaining social distance, she added.

The pandemic has also made it more complicated to connect with needed resources like food and employment assistance, she said. Additionally, families are limiting their contact with others to reduce exposure to the virus, meaning that young people may not have friends or acquaintances with whom they can stay.