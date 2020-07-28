Project Oz working to expand services in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Expanded services will assist a surge of new clients for Bloomington-based Project Oz, which provides programs to serve homeless youth and those at risk of homelessness in McLean County.
“We are busier than we ever have been,” said Lisa Thompson, executive director of Project Oz. “We had to structurally shift the services we provide to balance with the uptick we have seen and will continue to see because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Thompson said that because of the coronavirus, some young people in the community are facing homelessness for the first time as a result of job loss or family conflict.
“Some are frontline workers keeping local grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses open, who have been forced to leave home by family members or roommates due to fear of exposure,” she said. “This is especially true for those living in multi-generational homes. Others have been pushed out of crowded, unsafe living conditions due to increased family conflict and limited resources.”
Thompson said Project Oz will be working with several partners, such as the Federal Family and Youth Services Bureau, the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the John M. Scott Healthcare Commission, to offer expanded services to residents between the ages of 18 and 23.
This will allow the agency to increase capacity in the transitional living program, which provides safe, supportive apartments for young people and their children. The program temporarily increased capacity from 23 beds to 34 beds.
The emergency shelter is currently running double the usual capacity, she said, but more assistance is planned to provide available emergency assistance with rent/utilities to help stabilize youth who are at risk of homelessness.
Without a stable place to stay, young people are at increased risk of both contracting and spreading infection, since they may be unable to follow health precautions such as frequent handwashing or maintaining social distance, she added.
The pandemic has also made it more complicated to connect with needed resources like food and employment assistance, she said. Additionally, families are limiting their contact with others to reduce exposure to the virus, meaning that young people may not have friends or acquaintances with whom they can stay.
Youth can access services by calling the office at 309-827-0377. Crisis assistance is also available by calling the PATH 2-1-1 hotline to connect to an on-call worker outside of regular business hours.
